Mercedes-Benz MBUX System Debuts In India With The GLC Facelift

In today's connected and tech savvy world, an advanced and hi-tech infotainment system goes a long way in making the car a value offering. In recent times we have seen even mass car brands building up on that front and that means premium carmakers will have to offer a bit extra to maintain the novelty. The latest MBUX system by Mercedes-Benz is a step in this direction and helps the carmaker to maintain its dominance by keeping the sense of exclusivity and premiumness intact. It's already been sometime that the world has seen the system in updated models like the 2019 GLE and GLS and now it has finally arrived in India in the new GLC facelift as a standalone product for the time being.

The MBUX system has been introduced with over 30 features in India.

Now the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX interface system is not only limited to the infotainment screen. It includes a digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch infotainment system which is a touchscreen unit and it has a large touchpad on the centre console for accessing all controls. There is a voice command system on offer as well, which reacts to the prompt of 'Hey Mercedes'. The MBUX system also includes touch sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

The MBUX system has been introduced in India with over 30 new features. It displays 3D maximum-resolution graphics which are calculated and displayed in real time. MBUX can be individualised and adapts to suit the user and comes with over-the-air (OTA) updates. On some models higher in the range, it also includes a high-resolution Widescreen cockpit with touchscreen operation for the media display and navigation display with augmented reality technology along with an intelligent voice control. As mentioned, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is the only product in India that gets the MBUX system at the moment and it gives the new offering an edge over rivals like the BMW X3, upcoming Audi Q5 and even the Volvo XC60.

