Mercedes-Benz Launches Service On Wheels Initiative In India For Tier II And III Markets

Mercedes-Benz aims to create a wider reach in the country with sales and service, and has introduced the first-of-its-kind 'Service On Wheels' initiative in India. The new initiative is targeted Tier II and Tier III markets across the country that hold less than 200 customers for the automaker. However, the aim is to offer service at the door step in the city so that the customer need not travel kilometres away to the next available service centre.

(The Service On Wheels truck is based on the Bharat Benz 4023 40 tonne tractor trailer and there will be two trucks deployed across the country) Advertisement

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Expands Its Mechatronics Program To North India

The Service On Wheels truck is based on the Bharat Benz 4023 40 tonne tractor trailer and there will be two trucks deployed across the country as part of the first phase. The first truck revealed today will cater to the North and East regions, while the second truck will ply in the South, West and Central regions. The cost of each truck is around ₹ 1.5 crore.

That said, Mercedes-Benz says that the truck operations will be far more efficient than opening a mini service centre in such regions as the numbers of cars limit the feasibility of operations for now. As the numbers exceed 200 cars, the company is open to operating a mini service centre as per the requirements.

Also Read: Actor Huma Qureshi Adds The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV To Her Garage

Meanwhile, the Mercedes 'Service on Wheels' trucks are the largest state-of-the-art digital service drive capable service trucks deployed by any automotive manufacturer in India. The trucks are equipped with all the necessary tools and can carry out repairs including a first service or a comprehensive service, depending on the customer's request. Like a full functional service centre, a job card also opens up here which can be digitally monitored by the customer. A service lounge and an office area is also part of the truck and independent of the tools area.

(The trucks are equipped with all the necessary tools and can carry out repairs including a first service or a comprehensive service, depending on the customer's request)

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Records Best-Ever Half Yearly Sales; Registers Growth By 12.4 Per Cent

As part of the first phase, the Mercedes-Benz Service On Wheels will be visiting 15 cities including Jalgaon Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Valsad, Kutch, Amravati, Udupi, Bellary, Dharwad, among others in 2018 and to other markets in 2019. Depending on the response, more trucks will be added to the fleet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.