Mercedes-Benz Introduces Offers Across SUV Range To Celebrate 25 Years In India

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India this year, and as part of its 25th year celebration, the car maker is has announced a number of offers for customers. The manufacturer has introduced offers across its SUV range bringing 25 per cent of additional benefits to the vehicles. The offers are available on the Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE and the range-topping GLS SUVs, while the entry-level GLA and the sedans have been given a miss for now. The promotional scheme includes 25 per cent more value on interest rates, insurance, service packages, extended warranty and accessories.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz had organised the 2019 summer camp, offering 25 per cent rebate on select parts for periodic maintenance, applicable for customers who have owned a Mercedes for over five years. The company intended to reach out to 7000 customers this year as part of the service camp. Going forward, it is likely that the company will introduce more offers throughout its vehicle range.

There is not discount on the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV.

Mercedes-Benz entered the Indian market in 1994 and was one of the first luxury car makers to establish presence in recent times. The company is headquartered in Chakan, near Pune, where it has an assembly facility as well with the cars being brought via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The company has invested over ₹ 1000 crore in its operations in India over the years. Over 100,000 cars have been produced at the Chakan plant.

Mercedes-Benz currently dominates the luxury car market in the country for the fourth consecutive year in terms of volumes. The company is aiming to retain the position and has consistently introduced new products soon after their global launch. The brand is now being spearheaded by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, who replaced Roland Folger in the second half of 2018. Earlier this year, Santosh Iyer took the role of Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, and took charge from July 1, 2019, aiming to grow the luxury brand even further. The automaker has 10 car launches planned for this year, which was kicked off with the V-Class MPV in January.

