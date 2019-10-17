Mercedes-Benz Introduces G Manufaktur Programme In India With Over 1 Million Customisation Options

The Mercedes-Benz G 350d was finally launched in India this week with a starting price of ₹ 1.5 crore (ex-showroom, India). While the G-Class has been on sale in the country since 2011, first with the G55 AMG and later in the form of the G63 AMG, the G 350d opens the SUV to a wider array of customers. The slightly less ostentatious price tag and the added practicality of a diesel heart and off-road capability makes it quite apt to be a daily driver. But, how do you make something as recognisable as the G-Class into something that's unique to you? With the 'G Manufaktur' customisation programme of course, the new programme is specific for the G-Class customers and was introduced in India with the G 350d bringing over one million customisation options on the SUV.

There are 23 colour options available on the G-Class with metallic and matte finish options

The G Manufaktur programme has been tailored to meet the customisation options for G-Class owners that would like a personal touch on their iconic SUV. This, of course, adds to the overall cost of the model and the tick boxes are longer than given the list of options available. For the G-Wagon customers in India, the G Manufaktur brings 23 colour options to the model with metallic and matte finish options too. To further spruce things up, the SUV gets black exterior accents that that extend to the bumpers, body panels, spare wheel cover and can be added to the roof as well. Furthermore, the SUV comes with six alloy wheel options while customers can choose from 18-inch, 19-inch or 20-inch wheel sizes that are wrapped in Pirelli tyres.

The G Manufaktur programme adds black accents to the exterior and you can also select the trim accents on the centre console

The customisation options continue in the cabin where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class owners have the choice for two-tone theme, extra options for the stitching colour, the finish of the trim pieces on the centre console, custom door cards and more. The German automaker is offering over 64 seat combinations as part of the G Manufaktur programme, while there's a two-tone leather steering wheel as well that you can opt for. In addition, owners can also select the trim pieces on the dashboard including the type of leather or wood inserts, or can opt for something like carbon fibre altogether. And, to make sure that everyone knows you've shed a little extra from the pocket, there's a 'G Manufaktur' logo on the grab handle on the customised cars.

The programme extends to the choice leather and even the colour of the stitching in the cabin

Furthermore, the customisation programme also brings AMG branded door sills, frameless rearview mirror, Burmester audio system, and fancy leather upholstery options that can be added at an extra cost. In addition, you can get a lot more equipment on the G-Class including the MultiBeam headlights, secondary 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, and more that does drive up that final price.

There aren't any performance upgrades as part of the G Manufaktur programme though. The new Mercedes-Benz G 350d draws power from the 3.0-litre diesel BS6 compliant engine tuned for 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The SUV comes with a rear-biased All-Wheel Drive and gets three differential locks that makes it easier to gain traction when going off-road.

The G Manufaktur programme can be seen as an equivalent to the Designo personalisation that Mercedes-Benz offers on its other models. The on-road price on the G-Class will certainly see a steep escalation depending on the number of customisation options that buyers go for. It will also drive up the waiting time on the SUV though by two to three months over the standard model. That being said, the G 350d comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and with the customisation programme, the wait just might as well be worth it.

