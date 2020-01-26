New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz Introduces Fast Lane Body & Paint Repair For Faster Accidental Repair Jobs

With the new Fast Lane Body & Paint repair programme, Mercedes-Benz customers can now get their car back to its original condition post specified accidental repairs within 3 days.

Shekhar Bhide, VP, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, MBI & Sanjay Thakker, Benchmark Cars

Mercedes-Benz India has announced introducing a special service programme in order to offer faster accidental repair jobs. Called the 'Fast Lane Body & Paint Repair' with the new service programme, the company claims that Mercedes-Benz customers can get specified accident repairs jobs done within three days. The carmaker further states that it was able to achieve this quick turnaround time using efficient processes, minimizing downtimes and using faster drying components while ensuring that there are zero compromises on the quality of repairs.

Introducing the new 'Fast Lane Body & Paint Repair' programme, Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Customer services is a key element in our growth strategy in India. We at Mercedes-Benz are restless to move the yardstick of service excellence for the luxury automotive segment in India. The launch of 'Fast Lane Body & Paint repair' is a step in this direction. The turnaround time especially during an accident is one of the highest and can be stressful. With quick and efficient service, we want to be able to support our customers during such times. We are confident this initiative will further help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades."

The Fast Lane Body & Paint repair is a one-of-its-kind service programme that is part of the company's 'Restless for Tomorrow' initiative, which involves offering innovating solutions and services to expand the luxury car market in India. This also includes previously introduced services like - Premiere Express Prime service programme, which promises to completely service a Mercedes-Benz car in three hours. Currently, the new 'Fast Lane Body & Paint Repair' service is available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune and soon to be rolled out across 7 more cities in 2020.

