Mercedes-Benz India To Launch MBUX In India For The Connected Car Experience

Mercedes-Benz has completed 25 years in India and going forward, the German brand is all set to take its game a notch up starting with digitalization. We have already told you about its new connected car solution- Mercedes Me which will be launched in the first phase and the sim based Mercedes-Benz connect in the second phase. Now the company has also shared that in the third phase it will introduce the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) tech across its product line up. Along with offering a range of features it is also equipped with the 'Hey Mercedes' voice assist command.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Introduces Connected Car Solution And New Digital Initiatives

Basically, 'Hey Mercedes' is the command to which the voice assistant system reacts. Mercedes has already introduced the MBUX system in new models like the 2019 GLE and GLS and soon all the new models in India will also get it. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, "Going forward the car will become an integral part of customers' life connecting them with their family and society at large. We are offering 'Mercedes me connect' in three Phases over a period of time ranging from On Board Diagnosis (OBD) port based adapter solution, ex-factory e-sim based cloud connectivity solution to intuitive and intelligent virtual assistant "Hey Mercedes". In Phase 1, we will be connecting all Mercedes-Benz cars in India from 2007 onwards with the 'Mercedes me Adapter', available from 15th November, 2019. In the near future, Phase 2 will see the roll-out of 'Mercedes me connect' available ex-factory across select cars, and Phase 3 will witness the launch of smart virtual assistant 'Mercedes-Benz User Experience - Hey Mercedes'!"

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Expects 25 Per Cent Car Purchases To Be Made Online By 2025

The MBUX system will be introduced in India with over 30 new features. It displays 3D maximum-resolution graphics which are calculated and displayed in real time. MBUX can be individualised and adapts to suit the user and comes with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Its also includes a high-resolution Widescreen cockpit with touchscreen operation for the media display and navigation display with augmented reality technology along with an intelligent voice control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.