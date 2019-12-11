Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Across Its Portfolio From January 2020

The upward revision in the price of its entire model range will be effective in the first week of January

Joining the other car makers who will be hiking the prices of their cars in January 2020 is Mercedes-Benz India. The company has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective from the first week of January, 2020. The correction in the price would be up to the quantum of 3 per cent varying across the broad model range. The upcoming price hike aims at offsetting the increase in various input and commodity costs, from January 2020.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "To run a sustainable business and protect our customers' investment in the brand, there is a need to offset the impact of these rising costs through a moderate price correction. Though we have been absorbing the majority of these, we are left with few options but to pass on some of the additional costs to our customers."

The company will be introducing a whole bunch of cars next year and this includes the GLE, new A-Class and even the GLS.

