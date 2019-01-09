Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018

Mercedes-Benz India has been the largest luxury automaker in India for the last few years now and has set a new record for luxury car sales in India at 15,538 units in 2018. The automaker had a fair few launches in 2018, in both the luxury segment with the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class and in the performance segment with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG E63S sedan and the iconic Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV. This is the highest ever sales figure for Mercedes-Benz India and is the second year in succession with sales topping the 15,000 unit mark. 2018 was also the 4th year that Mercedes-Benz India beat out its closest rivals BMW and Audi to retain the number 1 spot amongst luxury automakers in India.

The highest selling model in the Mercedes-Benz India range was the Mercedes-Benz E-Class that is offered in India with only a long wheelbase option. In the SUV space, the highest selling model in the Mercedes India range is the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV that sits between the smaller GLA and the larger GLE. In the performance segment, the automaker's most popular AMG in India has always been the G63 and considering the number of newer G63 SUVs that have already hit the road, we would not be surprised if that trend continued.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be the company's first launch for 2019

Mercedes-Benz India will launch 10 new models in the coming year including the V-Class luxury MPV, which will make its entry into India for the first time ever. The V-Class will make a return to the MPV segment for Mercedes-Benz following the now defunct R-Class MPV that was sold in India in the past. Another very important launch for the luxury automaker in India will be the new GLE SUV, which will be launched in mid 2019. Mercedes-Benz will also launch the new C-Class coupe in India soon adding another bodystyle to the C-Class lineup. Other launches this year will include the new A-Class hatchback.

