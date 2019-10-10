Mercedes-Benz India Sales Go Down By 15.89 Per Cent In January - September 2019

Even the luxury car segment has not remained unscratched from the negative trend in auto sales during the prolonged slowdown period. The largest luxury carmaker in the country- Mercedes-Benz India has recorded a year-on-year sales decline of 15.89 per cent selling 9915 units between January - September 2019 as opposed to 11,789 units which were sold in the same period last year. The German carmaker has said that the last month (i.e. September) has seen satisfactory sales and it is expecting customer sentiments to improve in the last quarter of this calendar year having already crossed the 10,000 annual sales mark in October selling over 200 units during Navratri.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Delivers Over 200 Cars On Dussehra & Navratri

Speaking on the sales performance Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are glad to maintain our market leadership in the luxury car market despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters, and also having a higher base in the segment. We are equally excited to witness great consumer feedback on our products in September. On the back of a strong September performance, we have already crossed the 10,000 units mark in the first week of October, and are confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment. Our market performance in September has been backed by the introduction of innovative and customer centric mobility solutions like Wishbox, and also by the varied support measures we have taken for our dealer partners. These strategic steps have helped us in retaining the customers' loyalty, dealer sustainability and also in maintaining our market leadership. As a fundamentally strong brand, Mercedes-Benz continues to remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Launch MBUX In India For The Connected Car Experience

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class which recently got a BS6 engine along with some feature updates continues to dominate sales in the company's line-up. It is further joined by the 2018 C-Class, GLC and GLS which have been adding up to the overall volumes as well. Mercedes has also seen about 160 per cent sales growth in the AMG model range in the first-half of the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.