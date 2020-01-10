Mercedes-Benz India Sales Decline By 11.28 % In 2019; Retains Top Spot In The Luxury Car Segment

This is the 5th consecutive year that the company has remained at the top in the luxury car segment

Mercedes-Benz India sold 13,786 units in the country in 2019. This is lower than the number the company posted in 2018 which was 15,538 units. This shows that the company sold 1752 units less than 2018 registering a de-growth of 11.28 per cent. However, Mercedes-Benz India continued to be at the top of the luxury car business in the country, in fact, for the fifth year on the trot. The company recorded its highest ever Q4 sales of 3871 units, thus registering a 3.3 per cent y-o-y growth for Q4.

Speaking on the company's sales performance, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2019 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were however able to positively influence the customer sentiment with our industry-best customer solutions and achieved the new best ever Q4.

The company's AMG arm continued to remain the most dominating performance brand in India and registered a robust 54 per cent in the calendar year 2019 in comparison to the same period last year. The company is all set to bring in new products to the Indian market in 2020 and the campaign will begin with the EQ all-electric brand coming to the country after which the new-gen GLE will make its way to the market.

