Mercedes-Benz India Retains No.1 Position In The Luxury Car Segment With Average Q1 Sales

The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-March period 2019 remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class Saloon, the new C-Class and the GLC SUV.

The AMG model sales showed a growth of 50% in Q1 2019

Mercedes-Benz India announced that sold 3885 units in the period of January-March 2019. The company clocked a solid Q1 2019 and retains its No.1 position in the luxury car segment in the country. However, these sales figures are less than in the same period last year, as the company had managed to sell 4556 units. Mercedes-Benz has been able to drive those volumes up, though it faced strong macro-economic headwinds in the form of rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch, rising import costs. BMW India too announced its sales recently and it managed to sell 2822 units giving the company a boost and keeping it in the running of second position.

mercedes benz glc

The Mercedes-Benz GLC was one of the volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz 

The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-March period 2019 remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class Saloon, the new C-Class and the GLC SUV. The company has also received a strong interest in the V-Class and there's a waiting period on the car in most markets. The AMG and the Dream Cars segment however remained the highest growing segment for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2019, with more than 50 per cent growth compared to Q1 2018.

7ftls77o

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has seen a lot of interest and now commands a waiting period in some markets 

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are satisfied with our sustained sales performance despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds. Mercedes-Benz however is excited to retain its customers' loyalty and sustain the market leadership. Also as a fundamentally strong brand, we remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market, which we believe has immense potential to grow."

This is Mercedes-Benz's 25th year in the country and there are a lot more products expected this year. We expect the company to launch a host of new products in the country, including some new generation models. The company's strategy to expand in the country continues with plans to open new dealerships.

