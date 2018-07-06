Mercedes-Benz India Records Best-Ever Half Yearly Sales; Registers Growth By 12.4 Per Cent

Mercedes-Benz India released its half-yearly sales figures and it is the best ever that the company has registered in India. Mercedes-Benz India sold 8,061 units for the time period of January to June 2018 which is a growth of 12.4 per cent over the 7,171 units sold in the same time last year. Mercedes says that the strong sales will be attributed to its 'young' product portfolio. One of the standout models for Mercedes-Benz India for the first six months of 2018 was the E-Class long wheelbase sedan. Similarly, the C-Class too has been preferred by the customers over other options in its segment and continues to generate good sales volumes for the company.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "Pursuing our philosophy of 'The Best Keeps Leading', Mercedes-Benz continues to retain the top customer billing in the luxury car segment, growing 12.4 per cent in the first six months of 2018. We attribute this growth momentum to our customer centric measures coupled with an unmatched product and customer service offensive. Our sales performance is in line with our expectation despite last year's extraordinary demand in Q2, owing to the anticipation of GST implementation. With our wide range of New Generation Cars, sedans, SUVs and the performance cars, we are confident to continue the drive, we set for ourselves in the first half."

Mercedes says that its complete sedan portfolio starting from the CLA and going right up to the Maybach S-Class grew by a decent 15.2 per cent during January-June 2018. Similarly, the company's SUV portfolio comprising of all models starting from the GLA and going till the Mercedes-AMG G 63 registered a growth of 15.9 per cent. The company says that the demand in the SUV segment was majorly driven by the GLC, followed by the GLE and the GLS. Mercedes-Benz India launched 7 new products in the first half of 2018 and it will be launching a few more new products along with service related initiatives as well.

BMW India, Mercedes-Benz's other German rival, sold a total of 5,171 units in the first six months of 2018. The company sold 4,890 BMW units in the first six months of 2018 along with 281 units of Mini and 208 motorcycles. The sales of BMW units alone saw a growth of 12 per cent while the sales of Mini saw a growth of 30 per cent during the same time. The difference between the half-yearly sales figures of Mercedes-Benz and BMW is a massive 2,890 units.

