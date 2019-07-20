New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz India Records 18.60 Per Cent Sales Decline In H1 2019

According to the Mercedes-Benz India, high interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch and rising import costs took a toll on sales.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Mercedes sold 6561 units between January-June 2019, against 8061 units sold between January-June 2018

The Indian auto market is under turmoil and luxury carmakers which account just 1 per cent of the market share are the first ones to bear the brunt of macro-economic headwinds. Mercedes-Benz which is the largest-selling luxury car brand in India has witnessed a sales decline of 18.60 per cent in the Indian market in the first half of calendar year 2019. The company has sold 6561 units in the January-June period this year against 8061 units which were sold in the same period a year ago. According to the German carmaker, high interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch and rising import costs took a toll on sales. That said, the company still claims leadership position in the Indian market.

Commenting on sales performance, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are glad to maintain the leadership position in the luxury car market by sustaining our sales performance despite facing continuous macro-economic headwinds and a temporary limited availability of volume models. We expect sales to recover gradually from the third quarter, however, conditions would continue to remain challenging. We are excited to retain our customers' loyalty and sustain the market leadership by continuing our customer centric initiatives. As a fundamentally strong brand, Mercedes-Benz continue to remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market."

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

GLA

GLS

CLA

C-Class

S-Class

E-Class

V-Class

CLS

GLE

A-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

GLC

B-Class

new mercedes benz e class front

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB continues to the bestseller for the company

0 Comments

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB continues to the bestseller for the company followed by the C-Class and GLC SUV. In the same period, sales of AMG models have gone up by 47 per cent. Ahead of the recent budget session, Mercedes-Benz along with SIAM and several other carmakers had requested the budget committee to reduce the GST rates on cars measuring above four-metres to 18 per cent. Companies were expecting to absorb the price hike with tax reduction which could have helped them to control the prices and in-turn would have improved sales.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz
GLA

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.44 - 57.47 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 83.02 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review
2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tom Cruise Back In Top Gun Sequel With Kawasaki Ninja H2
Tom Cruise Back In Top Gun Sequel With Kawasaki Ninja H2
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities