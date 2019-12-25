Mercedes-Benz India Promises To Service Cars In 3 Hours

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Premiere Express Prime service program for its customers. With this initiative Mercedes-Benz promises complete servicing of a car in three hours. The quick turnaround can be made possible because of dedicated bays, dedicated tools & equipment and a dedicated team. This service is now available in Bengaluru and will roll out soon in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Premier Express Prime however, excludes major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on specialty AMG vehicles.

The Premiere Express Prime service comprises of oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant antifreeze mixture ratio check, washing, interior & exterior cleaning, fuel filter check, air filter replacement.

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, "After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, "Efficiency focus" and "Retention offensive" are the key strategies for Customer Services"

