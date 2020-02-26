Mercedes-Benz India Kick Starts Bookings For The A-Class Limousine

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will be the most affordable model from the carmaker in India.

Mercedes-Benz India will soon launch the A-Class Limousine and the company has already kick started bookings in the country. A part on the new-generation A-Class range, the new sedan version is positioned below the Mercedes-Benz CLA, is currently the most affordable three-pointed star sedan globally. The A-Class Limousine will be available in 3 variants. There'll be a petrol, diesel and an AMG variant on offer. The booking amount for the car has been set at ₹ 2 lakh

The front sees sharp-looking LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED daytime running lamps. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class also comes with a set of sporty twin-5-spoke alloy wheels (in sizes 16 to 19 inches), new sleeker ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights, a bold waistline, blackened B-pillar, and a sloping roofline. The four-door notchback has the wheelbase of the hatchback (2729 millimetres) as well as the proportions of a compact saloon with short overhangs at the front and rear.

The A-Class sedan's cabin is largely identical to its hatchback counterpart with a well-equipped dashboard larger fully-digital instrument cluster paired with a fully-digital infotainment system. The dashboard also features the signature rotor-like chrome air-con vents, a multi-functional new steering wheel, and a smart-looking centre console in piano black finish.

The car will also get the MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - with artificial intelligence, which made its debut in India with the new-gen GLE, which is also here on display. The system comes with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging areas for your smartphone. Powertrain wise, the A-Class will come with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine and both are BS6 compliant.

