Mercedes-Benz India Introduces Wishbox Finance Scheme For Customers

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a host of innovative mobility solutions customers and it's called 'Wishbox'. Wishbox presents customised mobility solutions with five primary features - Key-to-Key Change, 25-25-25-25, Zero down payment, Star Agility+ and Comprehensive insurance. Key to Key change allows customers to own two Mercedes-Benz cars in a span of 4 years. This is applicable on GLE and GLS SUVs, and the offer allows two upgrades at no extra cost and the customer always gets to own the latest product offering. The 25-25-25-25 scheme sees a customer to own a Mercedes-Benz car without having to worry about the down payment and the immediate commencement of EMIs. The customer makes a down payment of 25 per cent of the value of the car and then pays three annual payments of 25 per cent each. The zero down payment is aimed at benefitting the customers by addressing the challenge of a high entry barrier by significantly reducing the down payment, as a regular down payment goes up to 40 per cent including margin, tax and insurance.

Under the Star Agility+ program customers can buy a C-Class at an EMI of ₹ 82,000 in addition to maintainence

The customer here pays only the road tax and enjoys EMI at a low interest rate for 60 months. The Star Agility+ program is for aspiring customers providing with up to 40 per cent lower EMI costs, which are inclusive of maintenance, warranty and assured buyback. Providing an example, customers opting for a C-Class with 3 years loan tenure, the standard loan EMI would be ₹ 1.35 lakh (without maintenance). Under the new 'Star Agility+' program, the EMI will be ₹ 82,000 including maintenance, allowing customers to save ₹ 53,000 each month. Finally, with the Comprehensive insurance, customers will be offered complimentary two years insurance program which provides benefit of minimal cost, leading to low equity requirement from customers and higher perceived value.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Limited, said, "At Mercedes-Benz, we understand the pulse of the Indian customers and it remains our relentless endeavour to introduce customized mobility solutions that excites them. We are introducing some industry first mobility solutions with the aim of bringing back the much needed customer confidence by offering them financial flexibility related to their car purchase. With our innovative and smart mobility solutions we address the current market challenges and support our customers with their purchase decision. We are confident that these mobility solutions will find value among the customers and support a positive market development."

