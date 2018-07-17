Mercedes-Benz India Expands Its Mechatronics Program To North India

The Indian arm of German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology and Krishna Institute of Engineering & Technology in Delhi. Reinforcing its commitment towards government's 'Skill India' initiative, Mercedes-Benz India brings in the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program to North India. The Mechatronics program, the first-ever tie-up of Mercedes-Benz India with any private institute in India, underlines the need to create new avenues towards developing key competencies among students.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Signs MoU With Delhi Institute For Advance Diploma Course

Advertisement

Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Customer Services, Retail Training & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, "ADAM Course is Mercedes-Benz India's unwavering commitment to contribute back to the society and we are extremely glad to have contributed to the Government's 'Skill India' initiative. It is a one of its kind initiative in the industry and we are excited to expand it to private institutes in 2018."

O. P. Agarwal, Managing Director, NIET said, "Collaborations with a global icon like Mercedes-Benz augurs well with the plan we have for our future generation. Such programs ensure that our students receive quality education along with world-class training and understanding of cutting-edge technology as per the current industry norms. We are preparing our students to be industry ready and we are privileged to partner with Mercedes-Benz. This will certainly help enhance skill sets of students and provide quality human resources. It is a win-win situation for all."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Records Best-Ever Half Yearly Sales; Registers Growth By 12.4 Per Cent

Manoj Goel, Director, KIET, said, "The training course is not only limited to students of KIET institute but also for students of other institutes. We are proud to collaborate with a global icon like Mercedes-Benz for this prestigious ADAM course and we appreciate Mercedes-Benz's contribution to 'Skill India' initiative. We are confident this collaboration will be immensely beneficial for creating successful career for youngsters in this region."

The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2006 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers. To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation.

Also Read: Actor Huma Qureshi Adds The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV To Her Garage

Only 20 students qualify to take the course per batch. Since its inception, over 500 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network. The Mechatronics program also provides support to Mercedes-Benz India's state-of-the-art facility at Chakan, Pune.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.