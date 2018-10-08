New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India

Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed that it is considering electric cars, especially the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQ C all-electric SUV for India in the near future.

View Photos
An all-electric SUV could also be a popular move especially since India is a growing SUV market

Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car automaker in the country by a considerable margin. The automaker has the widest range of cars from the A-Class hatchback to luxury cars like the Mercedes-Maybach S650, to iconic SUVs like the recently launched Mercedes-AMG G63 and of course, supercars like the completely bonkers Mercedes-AMG GTR. The automaker also has invested internationally into launching a range of electric cars with its new sub brand - EQ. Speaking on the side lines of a recent launch in Delhi, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed that it is considering electric cars, especially the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQ C all-electric SUV for India in the near future.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

C-Class

GLA-Class

GLE-Class

E-Class

CLA-Class

A-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

GLC

B-Class

GLS

S-Class
60oe6utg

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric production car 

Speaking to NDTV carandbike, Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are evaluating what are the opportunities in terms of what we can bring to the market but then again, talking about electric, as you are aware, we have globally launched the EQC in Stockholm and that could be an opportunity for India. But looking at the overall electric scenario right now, there is some support, but for CBUs there is also a 100 per cent import duty and in spite of a low GST the ultimate pricing of the car would still be quite significant. Therefore at this point in time we still see only a very limited demand for electric vehicles."

l78s5vgo

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a familiar one as we've seen it on the E-Class and S-Class  

0 Comments

Bringing the Mercedes-Benz EQ C to India could be a big boost to Mercedes-Benz India - especially if the automaker could set up some sort of charging infrastructure at the owner's house/office space and also look into public charging infrastructure for EQ C owners at showrooms and service centres. Bringing in an all-electric SUV could also be a popular move especially since India is a growing SUV market in all segments. The government also recently announced that it would allow automakers to freely import 2,500 units a year without the need for local homologation. This could also mean that Mercedes-Benz India could finally consider bringing the Smart brand to India exclusively offering the electric vehicles range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz India Mercedes-Benz EQC Mercedes-Benz Electric cars Mercedes-Benz EV Mercedes-Benz India EV

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Mercedes-Benz India Evaluating Electric Cars For India
Kymco Launches Ionex Commercial Turnkey Solutions For E-Mobility
Kymco Launches Ionex Commercial Turnkey Solutions For E-Mobility
2019 Cartier Concours d'Elegance To Be Held In February In Jaipur
2019 Cartier Concours d'Elegance To Be Held In February In Jaipur
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Tata Hexa XM+ Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.27 Lakh
Tata Hexa XM+ Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.27 Lakh
BMW X7 India Launch Confirmed
BMW X7 India Launch Confirmed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46.78 - 56.71 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65.09 - 82 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
View More
x
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Exclusive: New Hyundai Santro Online Bookings To Start From October 10
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities