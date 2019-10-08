Mercedes-Benz India Delivers Over 200 Cars On Dussehra & Navratri

Mercedes-Benz India delivered a record 200+ cars to customers on the occasion of Dussehra and Navratri this festive season. The German automaker's deliveries for the festive season surpassed those of last year with a concentrated customer base from Mumbai and the Gujarat state. The highest deliveries of over 125 vehicles were registered in Mumbai itself, while 74 car deliveries were registered in Gujarat, according to the carmaker. The customer profile comprised doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers and business professionals, said the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The overwhelming customer response resulting in deliveries of 200+ Stars in Mumbai and Gujarat and some other markets during Dussehra and Navratri, underlines the unmatched popularity of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle for the luxury car customers in these important markets. Today's deliveries also signify that we have similar level of excitement and fascination from customers, which we witnessed in 2018; and that is a positive development for us. Our customers are the reason behind our success in India and we thank them for their continued patronage and brand loyalty. We have introduced multiple customer focused initiatives that will keep our customer excited with the product and service offerings associated with Mercedes-Benz.”

Elaborating further, Mercedes-Benz India said that it was the C-Class and the E-Class that remained top choices for customers in Mumbai, followed by the GLC and the GLE SUVs. In Gujarat, the brand's entry-level luxury offerings - CLA, GLA and the C-Class continue to be popular choices. The automaker has one of the densest networks in the Indian luxury vehicle space and operates out of 94 outlets spread in 47 cities. With its ‘Go to Customer' strategy, Mercedes is pursuing a curated network expansion strategy with the objective of moving closer to the customers.

The record deliveries also point towards recovering for Mercedes-Benz and a positive fourth quarter. Luxury carmakers too saw a dip in volumes, much like the ailing auto sector over the past months, and the festive season favoured by the tax cuts is expected to bring a much needed respite to automakers. Mainstream automakers too reported a month-to-month growth in September 2019, despite registering an overall decline in volumes.

