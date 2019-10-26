Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 600 Cars On Dhanteras; Opens Bookings For New-Gen GLE

The festive season this year is a good one for Mercedes-Benz India. The German luxury car manufacturer delivered 600 units on occasion of Dhanteras this year with more than 250 cars delivered in Delhi NCR alone, creating a new record of sorts. The key markets for Mercedes-Benz have been Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Punjab. Mercedes registered delivery of 200+ cars on Dussehra and Navratri in Mumbai and Gujarat regions. Along with delivering a record number of cars, Mercedes has announced that it has completely sold out its stock of the current generation of the GLE SUV. This comes just a few months before the launch of the new-generation GLE and the company has already started taking bookings for the SUV. The company has confirmed it will launch the new generation of the GLE right before the 2020 Auto Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets. We are excited to see the response to the current GLE, which sold out 3 months ahead of the plan. We have now opened the bookings for the new generation GLE, scheduled to be launched before the Auto Expo 2020. We are confident that the new GLE which will be the most advanced GLE ever, will continue to redefine the luxury SUV space."

Mercedes-Benz has sold almost 13,000 units of the GLE in India since the SUV was launched a few years ago. It is one of the best-selling models in the company's India portfolio.

