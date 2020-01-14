New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz India Dealerships To Cross The 100 Mark In 2020

The company currently has 95 dealers in the country and crossing the 100 mark will certainly be a milestone.

Mercedes-Benz India has retained its No.1 position in the luxury car segment in 2019

Mercedes-Benz India has started 2020 with a bang announcing the launch of the EQ electric sub-brand in India, but there's a lot more coming and on January 28, 2020, the company will launch the GLE SUV in the country. There are of course more launches scheduled this year and that's one reason why even the dealers are looking forward to a great year. Speaking with carandbike Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Last year, the markets were down and it didn't make sense pushing new cars then, but the fourth quarter of last year has been promising as it showed a growth. Our dealers have had a sneak preview of many of the cars that are coming to the market and it wasn't difficult to convince them that this year's sales numbers cannot be the same as last year."

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE India Launch Details Out

Mercedes-Benz stuck to its growth in a very volatile market sentiment in 2019 and still is in the No.1 position in India in the luxury car segment. The company will be growing its dealership network too and it will cross the three digit mark in 2020. The company currently has 95 dealers in the country and crossing the 100 mark will certainly be a milestone. Schwenk said, "We are still working on expanding our dealer network. We are roughly at 95 right now in India and we will be getting into the three digit mark this year. It is not essentially because we're bringing the EQ brand but rather covering the whole of India, so that we are close to our customers."

0 Comments

The company's AMG arm continued to remain the most dominating performance brand in India and registered a robust 54 per cent in the calendar year 2019 in comparison to the same period last year and of course with more cars coming into the country, Mercedes-Benz sure looks forward to a positive response from the market in 2020.

