Mercedes-Benz India Crosses 1 Lakh Cars Manufacturing Milestone

Founded in 1994, Mercedes-Benz India, currently India's largest luxury automaker has crossed an important production milestone by making its 1,00,000th car in India. The German automaker assembles a wide variety of cars in India and unsurprisingly, the 1,00,00th car to be made was its most popular offering in the country, the E-Class. In particular, the car was an E220d, which is the most popular variant in the E-Class lineup in India and is available exclusively in the long wheelbase specification as is the case with the E-Class family sold here. Mercedes-Benz also makes the likes of the C-Class, CLA-Class and the range topping S-Class both in standard and Maybach form in India.

(Mercedes-Benz E220d)

Earlier production milestones for Mercedes-Benz India include reaching the 20000 units mark in 2008, 30000 units mark in 2010 and the 50000 units production mark in 2014. Since 2015, when Mercedes-Benz India regained the top spot as India's largest luxury automaker, it has consistently seen an increase in sales figures.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The roll out of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country. The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz's India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it's potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service."

(Mercedes-Benz E-Class In 1995)

While the company was founded in 1994 in partnership with Tata Motors (or the then Telco), assembly of the first set of cars in India only started in 1995 with the W124 generation E-Class. The W124 E-Class was made with both petrol and diesel engines - E220 and E250 D - and was offered with both a manual or automatic gearbox for the petrol and only a manual gearbox for the diesel. While the E-Class has been assembled in India since 1995, Mercedes-Benz India later also started assembling the likes of the C-Class and later the S-Class in India too. Mercedes-Benz India also assembles the likes of the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs along with the CLA compact sedan in India.

