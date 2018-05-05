Mercedes-Benz India Considering C63 Coupe

This will be the first time the C-Class will be available in a coupe body style

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class range in India gets the standard sedan which is available in both petrol and diese. There's also the AMG powered C43 and C63S 4-door. Of course, we can't forget that India also gets the C300 Cabriolet and now Mercedes-Benz India is considering the addition of the C63 Coupe body style as an addition to that lineup. The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe will take on the likes of other two-door four-seater coupes likes the BMW M4 and the recently launched Audi RS5. This will be the first time India will get the C-Class in a coupe body style. The last gen E-Class and the updated S-Class is also available in the coupe bodystyle with the new E-Class coupe expected to join the lineup soon.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 46.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe made its debut at the New York Motor Show

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe will get a 4-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine that will make 469 bhp in its standard avatar and 503 bhp in the more powerful S avatar. Expect India to only get the S version just like the C63 sedan. Unlike the Audi RS5 which gets the quattro all-wheel-drive setup, the C63 Coupe will only get rear wheel drive version. Incidentally, the C63S Coupe's primary rival, the BMW M4, is also available exclusively with rear wheel drive. The C63 S makes 700 Nm of peak torque and gets from 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 290 kmph.

The car takes on the likes of the BMW M4 and the Audi RS5 Coupe

The C-Class coupe is a 2+2 seat configuration and while the rear can hold two people, best be limited to children. The C63 S will come packed with features like a large infotainment screen, individually customisable interior and with the option of a panoramic or carbon roof. The car will also come standard with a rear limited slip differential and driving modes on the central console. It will also have an active exhaust that can be activated by the touch of a button on the centre console.

