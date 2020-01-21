Mercedes-Benz India Announces Its Line-Up For 2020 Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its line-up for the 2020 Auto Expo, for which the company has planned a range of products, services and future technology. Among the product line-up at the pavilion, the Stuttgart-based carmaker will also have some of the upcoming models set to be launched in India this year. That includes the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, the AMG GT 63 S 4 door coupe, and the new-gen GLA, among other models. The company will also showcase its first electric SUV for India, the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886, which is slated to be launched in April 2020.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Review

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA will also make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020

The new A-Class sedan will be one of the key products to be introduced in India in 2020 and will mark the entry of the new-gen A-Class range in India. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 door Coupe, on the other hand, is also an important product for India, and we were the first ones to drive it. In fact, the car is the world's fastest series production four-seater and will rival the Porsche Panamera. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA only make its global debut on December 2019 and is also set to be launched later this year. The EQC 1886, on the other hand, is the forerunner of Mercedes-Benz's new product brand 'EQ' for electric mobility globally.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Launch 10+ Products In India In 2020

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4 door coupe is the world's fastest series production four-seater

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric Brand Launched In India; EQC To Arrive By April 2020

Talking about the company's Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "As leaders in the luxury car industry, our investments at the Auto Expo firmly reiterate Mercedes-Benz's confidence in the long-term prospect of the luxury car market and the bullishness of its customers; it also underlines our responsibility to drive the industry and provide a positive stimulus to the market. Inspired by our mantra of "Restless for Tomorrow", the Mercedes-Benz pavilion will be a perfect embodiment of modern luxury, future technology and progressiveness, all of which are synonymous with the Three-Pointed Star".

Also Read: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Review

The Mercedes-Benz pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 will also have sedan's like the new E-Class, MB Certified C-Class, and something from Mercedes-Maybach on display. In addition to the GLA, the company will also showcase the new-gen GLE and GLS, along with a bunch of AMG models like - AMG G 63, AMG A 35 Sedan and AMG C 43 Coupe. Mercedes-Benz will also showcase its flying car concept, the Volocopter, at the auto show. The carmaker will also showcase a bunch of digital innovations like - an e-commerce marketplace for sale of MB cars, collections, MBUX interactive exhibition, what3words and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.