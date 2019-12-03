Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift: What To Expect

The Mercedes-Benz GLC went on sale for the first time in India in 2016 and has been among the favourites of a certain class of buyers since then, essentially ones who look for a sturdy and potent vehicle under a sophisticated skin. The model got a mid-life update globally, earlier in February this year and is now set to go on sale in our market. The update obviously has made it better to rival the likes of new competitors like the BMW X3, the upcoming 2020 Q5 and the Volvo XC60 and the new MBUX system that debuts in India in the 2019 GLC has added another feather to its cap, giving it an edge over rivals. Here's what all we can expect from the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift.

Exterior

The 2019 GLC gets a revised front that sports an all-new grille with fluted inserts for the twin slats.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC is very similar to the pre-facelift model in terms of appearance, save for some new exterior changes. The most significant of all is the new grille with fluted inserts for the twin slats along with a black surface for the three-pointed star logo at the centre. The headlamps are now LED units and get new LED daytime running lamps along with a revised design. It gets a tweaked front bumper as well which sports a new chrome element, and new angular air intakes. The GLC facelift also gets with new alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches. At the rear, there are revised set of LED taillamps with new rectangular elements and the exhaust has been integrated into the rear diffuser and looks sharper now compared to the one on the outgoing model.

Interior

The cabin gets a few updates as well and is now finished in black and off-white along with several trim options.

The cabin of the 2019 GLC has received subtle updates as well and is now finished in black with the centre console trim gets the option of either piano lacquer finish or the two new wood surface finishes - open-pore ash wood and walnut.

Features

As already mentioned, the GLC will debut the brand's latest MBUX system that includes a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen remains the highlight. As seen in other global models equipped with the latest MBUX system globally, even in the GLC will get multiple options to access the system including the touchscreen display, touch control buttons on the steering wheel, voice control, gesture control and the touchpad on the centre console. Expect the SUV to come equipped with all the other bells and whistles that are standard in the segment like auto-climate control, moon-lighting, ambient lighting options, touch sensitive steering mounted controls and panoramic sunroof among others.

Engine

The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift is expected to be launched in three iterations.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be powered by the brand's new-generation four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will be offered in three iterations- GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220d 4MATIC and GLC 300d 4MATIC. The 300 4MATIC gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 255 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. This iteration is a hybrid model in the European market where the engine is coupled with an electric motor that offers an additional 10 kW of power and 150 Nm torque. The GLC 220d 4MATIC will be powered by the tried and tested 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 192 bhp and 400 Nm torque while the 300d 4MATIC iteration belts out 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.. All variants will get the 9 G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard.

Safety

The SUV will be equipped with a range of safety and driver assist features like front, side, knee and curtain airbags, Dynamic Body Control suspension with infinitely adjustable dampers for both axles which adjust the damping as per the driving situation. It also gets the Off-Road Engineering Package adding the Off-Road and Off-Road+ driving modes. Moreover, the Driving Assistance Package adds adaptive cruise control, active steering assist, lane change assist and route-based speed adaptation.

