Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Spotted Testing

A prototype model of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift was recently spotted testing. Interestingly, this particular model is a right-hand-drive version, so the SUV could be one of the export units was covered light body camouflage with a heavily disguised face. The SUV is expected to be introduced towards the end of 2018 or early 2019 followed by a global launch, although it's too soon to comment on its India launch.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV was globally introduced in 2015, while the SUV was launched in the Indian market in June 2016. And this is the right time for the GLC to receive its mid-life facelift. In fact, earlier at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes even revealed its pre-production version of the GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift will come with considerable cosmetic updates

F-Cell. The GLC-Fuel Cell is the company's idea of a fuel-cell-powered luxury crossover that an owner can also plug in to charge the drive batteries.

As mentioned before, the test mule comes with heavy camouflage on the bumper and grille, which means the SUV, will get a revised front end along with few minor cosmetic updates. The headlights are also not fully camouflaged so we know that the facelifted model will come with a revised design, which is different from the ones we saw on the GLS F-Cell. The rear section, however, looks largely similar to the outgoing GLC, but we expect some considerable changes on the final production version of the SUV.

The GLC Facelift gets an updated cabin with the new digital infotainment display, instrument cluster

Another set of spy images of the Mercedes-Benz GLC also gives us a sneak-peek at the cabin of the upcoming SUV. Inside, the prototype model features the new 12.3-inch digital driver's display and the bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system. Right now, it's too soon to comment on engines and other technical specifications.

Source: Motor1

