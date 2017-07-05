Mercedes-Benz India has finally launched the GLA facelift and the price for the car start at ₹ 30.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The GLA facelift made its public debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and since then we've been awaiting its launch in India. This is the seventh product to be launched by the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India this year, after the likes of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the S-Class Concierge Edition among others. This is the first mid-lifecycle update for the GLA in India and it will not only help the product retain its popularity in the segment but also compete against the new generation BMW X1 and Audi Q3 facelift, both of which were introduced in India last year. The GLA facelift is available in two trims Style and Sport in both the petrol and diesel guise.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Prices (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) Post GST Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d Style ₹ 30.65 Lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Sport ₹ 32.20 Lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d Sport ₹ 33.65 Lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC ₹ 36.75 Lakh

The GLA facelift gets tweaked bumpers up front along with a new grille which gets chain-link chrome elements which give it a bolder, meaner look. The front bumper has also been to look sharper and now gets bigger air intakes as well. We got a chance to have a closer look at the car and brought you its exclusive review and this is where we noticed how much the looks of the car have changed. In fact it now resembles the GLC and is now more like a smaller version of the big SUV. The 2017 GLA facelift now comes with new LED headlamps instead of the earlier bi-xenon lamps. The GLA also features sharper LED daytime running lights, adding more character to its face. The LED tail lamps also have been slightly restyled and the 18-inch wheels have a lot to add in terms of character.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Centre Console

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Dimensions Length 4424 mm Width 1804 mm Height 1494 mm Wheelbase 2699 mm Ground Clearance 183 mm

The interior remains more or less similar to the older model but features some new equipment like an 8-inch infotainment system along with chrome bits thrown around inside the cabin and subtle updates to the instrumentation cluster. There's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well, which makes your life easier. The upholstery is also new and comes in four different trim options.

Specifications 200 Petrol 200d Diesel Diesel 220d 4MATIC Engine 1991 cc 2143 cc 2143 cc Max Power 182 bhp @ 5500 rpm 135 bhp @ 3600-4400 rpm 168 bhp @ 3400-4000 rpm Peak Torque 300 Nm @ 1200-1400 rpm 300 Nm @ 1600-3000 rpm 350 Nm @ 1400-3400 rpm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT

Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will continue to feature the same 2.1-litre diesel engine available in two options - 134 bhp 200d and 168 bhp 220d models. Mercedes also offers a 2-litre petrol engine with the GLA 200 modes making over 180 bhp. Transmission options will include the 7-speed automatic, while AWD will be part of standard equipment in the 220d.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Rear

To improve driver safety the GLA facelift comes with Active Brake Assist, which signals the driver when a car is too close to the GLA. This is in addition to the already on offer Attention Assist system which could detect drowsiness in the driver and basic safety features like airbags, parking sensor, keyless entry and more.

Of course, we will soon see the AMG version of the GLA as well and we can't wait to drive it when it does.