Mercedes-Benz G 350d: All You Need To Know

For the first time ever Indians with deep pockets have the option to get their hands on the Standard Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 350d. Till date, Mercedes had only launched the range topping AMG G63 in India and now the diesel G-Wagon has finally joined the fray for the first time. The G 350d is not as manic as its performance oriented sibling- the Mercedes-AMG G63, but still holds onto its off-road strengths. Here's everything you need to know about this new brawny SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz G 350d is a more off-road focused model unlike the G 63 AMG as the latter has better on road dynamics as well along with off-road credentials. The SUV has been priced in India at ₹ 1.50 crore (ex-showroom, India). Under the hood, it gets the BS6 compliant 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder motor which puts out 282 bhp and a heavy 600 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine and gearbox combination is good enough to propel this burly SUV to triple digit speeds in 7.4 seconds. The G 350d is quite a potent off-roader being kitted up with a number of off-road aids. It gets as many as three differential locks, permanent four-wheel drive system which provides more low-end torque when needed and gas filed shock absorbers among others. Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a BS6 compliant 3.0-litre engine making 282 bhp and 600 Nm torque Mercedes-Benz G-Class 1.77 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE Design wise, it remains identical to the G63 AMG with the same boxy silhouette along with almost identical overall shape. Having said that, it looks a bit understated thanks to the front grille and bumpers which don't look as aggressive as those on the G 63 which gets the prominent panamericana grille. The new G-Wagon is also bigger in dimensions compared to its predecessor. It's 53 mm longer, 64 mm wider and 15 mm taller than before. The cabin layout remains identical to the G63 as well and the idea here is to make it feel more opulent and comfortable, a thing that owners of the previous-generation had suggested. You get dual-tone black and beige interiors on the G 350d as opposed to the black interiors on the G 63 AMG. Moreover, piano black touches, chrome finish and minimalistic use of wood inserts continue to adorn the cabin here as well. However, you miss out on the contrast stitching on the seats and soft upholstery. The rear seat area in the new model has been redesigned as well to offer better legroom and the recline angle of the seat itself has been improved than what was offered in its predecessor. The Mercedes-Benz G350d gets dual-tone black and beige interiors as opposed to the black interiors on the G 63 AMG The standard G Wagon packs-in quite a number of equipment as well, the highlight being the Mercedes' latest 12.3-inch touchscreen which integrates the infotainment screen and instrument cluster together, along with the latest MBUX system. Other Creature comforts on the G 350d include four-zone automatic climate control, head-up display and powered front seats among others. Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 350d in India as a CBU model and that has added to the price tag as well. At present, the Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota Land Cruiser LC are the only SUVs that come across our minds as its competitors. However, both of them are not as expensive as the G Wagon. That said, the all-new Land Rover Defender which is joining our market next year will be one of its core rivals.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.