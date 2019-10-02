Mercedes-Benz Expects 25 Per Cent Car Purchases To Be Made Online By 2025

As Mercedes-Benz India celebrates 25 years in the country, the luxury car maker announced a number of introductions including its plans to make Mercedes-Benz connected cars. The company rolled its connect features 'Mercedes me Adapter' and 'Mercedes me connect' in a phase-wise manner, as also the commencement of the e-commerce business in India. All this is in sync with the company's strategy to start online sales of its cars. In fact, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, said that the company expects 25 per cent of its sales to come from this online platform by 2025. He said, "Our e-commerce initiative, which will cover new cars, pre-owned cars and also wide range of accessories. We are confident this initiative will add convenience to our customers and will be an additional revenue source for our dealers. It will lead to higher synergies and drive efficiency along the supply chain."

Mercedes-Benz India has got into an agreement with Roadster Inc. for bringing in online sales solutions for Mercedes-Benz cars in India. Mercedes-Benz India will become one of the few auto companies in India to have an e-commerce solution from collection items, used cars and new cars. While the Mercedes-Benz India certified cars and collections items are available immediately from 1-October, 2019; the dealership certified cars and dealership new cars will be available starting December, 2019 and January, 2020 respectively.

The company says that the customer can order the car online and have the option of taking delivery at home all of which has been integrated into the website. With more and more customers moving towards digitization, Mercedes-Benz is not the only luxury car maker making waves in this direction. BMW India too has foreseen this trend and already started selling its cars online in November 2018.

