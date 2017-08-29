Mercedes-AMG Expands To Kochi And Chennai With New Performance Centres

Luxury car-makers Mercedes-Benz India seem to be on an expansion mode with Mercedes-AMG launching two new AMG Performance Center's in Kochi and Chennai. With this, Mercedes-AMG takes the total tally to 7 AMG Performance Center's in India. These two new cities add more firepower to the AMG brand which is already present in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. The latest AMG Performance Center in Kochi and Chennai will be offering exclusive and personalized services to its existing and potential AMG customers.

(Mercedes-AMG GT R)

These AMG Performance Centers are designed to offer an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG product experience to its customers. The APCs are characterized by a consistently applied and unique AMG brand identity. High quality interiors with exclusive furnishings and a palette of AMG colors, creates an exclusive atmosphere for driving enthusiasts. These distinct AMG Performance Centers along with an impressive AMG portfolio comprising 12 models, promises a strong growth for the AMG portfolio in India.

The product portfolio now comprises the iconic off-roader Mercedes-AMG G 63 as well as a wide range of other Mercedes-AMG performance cars like the AMG CLA 45, AMG C 63 S, AMG S 63 Coupe, AMG S 63 Sedan, AMG GLA 45, AMG GLE 43 Coupe, AMG GT S, AMG GT R and AMG GT Roadster sports car, AMG SLC 43 and AMG C 43.

(Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe)

Speaking to carandbike.com, Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes Benz India said, "Our AMG products are not just about numbers. We have gathered all our experience from the Formula 1 driving context and have packaged it very nicely with other features to make it road worthy that you can take out for everyday drive. We have tried to give our customers the best from both the worlds."



He added, "The average age of a Mercedes-Benz customer was 43 years-old a couple of years back. Now it has come down to 37-years-old. With the AMG GT R, it has come down to 30-years-old now. This has given us a huge boost and proves that we were right at heart and these young customers can help us reshape the brand in India."

Folger said it was highly encouraging to witness demand of AMGs emerging from markets which will be future engines of growth for Mercedes-Benz. The AMG Performance Centers are designed to offer an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG product experience and commit to first-class service quality at every stage in the customer relationship.

(Mercedes-AMG GLC Celebration Edition)

Rajasree Motors Kochi with its world-class dealership will house the AMG Performance Center, and Transcar India in Chennai, will be fully equipped to sell and service all AMG cars.



Talking about the newly launched Kochi APC, Folger said, "The launch of Kochi's first AMG Performance Center reaffirms our promise to provide customers an exceptional AMG brand experience. We strongly believe there is an immense potential for performance cars in India and people are vastly aspiring for performance oriented driving."

Globally, the AMG Performance Centers are central pillars of the AMG growth strategy. These 400 + touch points, which have been part of the Mercedes-Benz distribution network since 2008, create optimal market reach for the brand.

