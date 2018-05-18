Mercedes-Benz Expands C-Class Range With New Nightfall Edition

Mercedes-Benz has added to the C-Class range with the new C-Class Nightfall Edition for its coupe, sedan and estate versions. The C-Class Nightfall Edition gets powder coated matt black wheels, matching black wing mirrors, graphics, carbon rear spoiler and a choice of Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey or Obsidian Black metallic paint. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Nightfall Edition is all about added cosmetic changes just to add a bit of zing in the line-up which is due for an update this year. Engine option however remains the same.

The Mercedes-Benz All Nightfall editions come standard as AMG Line including black ash wood trim, AMG steering wheel with flat bottom, AMG body styling and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. As an option, the C-Class Nightfall Edition gets ambient lighting, Keyless-Go Comfort package, Memory package and panoramic glass sunroof. Moreover, it also gets the premium plus equipment like the Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online. The C-Class Cabriolet on the other hand, comes with ambient lighting, keyless-go comfort package and memory package as standard. The optimal Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online.

Under the hood, the C-Class Nightfall Edition will come with the same 2.0-litre turbo inline four-cylinder engine that churns out 241 bhp, and can go from 0-100kmph in just 6 seconds. Power is transferred to both RWD and AWD.

