Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Unveiled

After months of teasing and anticipation, Mercedes-Benz has finally taken the wraps off its first ever all-electric SUV, the EQC. The new EQC will take on the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X along with upcoming electric cars from a range of automakers like BMW and Audi. The while some manufacturers do decide to go futuristic with their design language, sometimes even a bit over the top, Mercedes-Benz on the other hand has kept it a lot more 'normal' resulting in quite a handsome looking car. The new EQC is also the first production vehicle from the new EQ all-electric sub brand from Mercedes-Benz.

(Mercedes-Benz EQC)

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has a very familiar font end with a large grille and a twin slat AMG-esque design. The grille itself is shrouded with a black surround that flows into the LED headlamps. The LED daytime running lights in the headlamp itself are complemented with a LED lighting strip just over the front grille. The rear is very Porsche Cayenne-esque with its twin LED tail lamps joined together with a lighting strip while in profile, the EQC is very sleek and as we have said already, rather sexy.

(Mercedes-Benz EQC)

We also particularly like the multispoke set of wheels on the EQC - as seen above - that sort of remind us of the Lancia Delta Integrale. The EQC gets a similar flap like you get on a normal petrol or diesel powered car, only this time, it is used to plug in the electric charger instead. Mercedes-Benz has given the EQC badging on the front fenders enclosed in a little gloss black panel along with badging on the rear, in this case, reading EQC 400.

(Mercedes-Benz EQC)

The interior on the new Mercedes -Benz EQC is a very familiar one too. The infotainment and instrument cluster are identical to what you get on the likes of an E-Class while the central console has a similar feel too. Of course, there are some changes, including some design elements that ape cooling vents on an electric motor and new AC vents too.

(Mercedes-Benz EQC)

Under the skin, the Mercedes-Benz EQC gets a dual motor setup, one for the front axle and one for the rear. This makes the EQC an all wheel drive SUV or in Mercedes jargon, 4Matic. The EQC make a combined 402 bhp of peak power and 765 Nm of peak torque. The new EQC gets an all-electric range of 450 kms with a quick charge option on the SUV too.

