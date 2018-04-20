Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again

After the release of its first teaser video last month, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV has been spotted, yet again, ahead of its global unveiling. The SUV is expected to go on sale in 2019, and the new EQC right now appears to be in the final stages of testing, although it's still heavily camouflaged. First revealed in its concept form at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, we recently saw it at the 2018 Auto Expo, in India. In fact, the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first product to come out of the company's electric vehicle hand, EQ (electric intelligence).

The recently spotted prototype of the Mercedes-Benz EQC is still wearing some pseudo cladding on the bonnet and the grille to hide its design but the exposed bits hint that the SUV is almost production ready. While the production model might not come with the dramatic design and styling of the concept car, we still expect to see a host of similarities, especially, the overall silhouette of this test mule which largely resembles the concept car. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC also comes with a pair of distinctive LED daytime running lamp, and the LED taillamps, which practically give away its identity in these images. However, we will be able to comment more on the styling only when we get to see the actual car.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Rear

The upcoming zero-emissions SUV from Mercedes-Benz will be built on the company's new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) engineered specifically for electric vehicles and all future EQ models with getting the same underpinnings. Mercedes-Benz will manufacture the new EQC at its Bremen plant, in Germany for the European markets, and also on at its new USD 1 Billion facility in Alabama for the North American market.

As of now, there are still a lot of unanswered question with regards to the powertrain of the production model of the new EQC. Although, the concept car came with a pair of electric motors, which offered a combined output of 402 bhp and a massive torque of 700 Nm. We surly expect the production model of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to come with some similar power figures.

