Mercedes-Benz EQ C To Debut In September

The German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz has been working on its first electric SUV EQ C for the longest time now, and we've also seen it in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, reports suggest that the company is all set to give a sneek peak of the EQ electric SUV in flesh to a select few before it's public debut later this year. Mercedes-Benz will showcase the EQ C electric SUV in Stockholm, Sweden on September 4 ahead of its debut at the Paris Motor Show later this year. The North American market will have its debut at the Detroit Motor Show early next year.

Now we've told you almost everything that we know about the Mercedes-Benz EQ C, but the only remaining blank spot in the jigsaw is the detail on the electric powertrain. The company is tight lipped on this, but expect it to come with a total of two electric motors that can churn out 402 bhp of max power and 700NM of peak torque. The 70-kilowatt-hour battery system claims to travel around 500kms. In terms of the performance, the EQ C electric SUV can go from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5 seconds.

In terms of design, the Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover is around the same size as the GLB-Class crossover but the design is sleeker. The front grille is not the signature one used by all Mercedes-Benz models and sports angular LED DRLs. The downward arching roof is well integrated into the rear glass to give a smooth shape to the rear end of the electric crossover.

(Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover)

Based on the company's Electric Vehicle Architecture platform, the EQ C will be the benchmark for the company in the electric vehicle srgment. All future Mercedes-Benz electric cars will be based on the same platform as the EQ C. While the launch is slated for some time next year, the EQ C will go up against the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron, BMW iX3 and ofcourse the Tesla Model Y.

