Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover Spied Yet Again

In March this year, Mercedes-Benz teased its first product under the EQ electric brand, the Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover. Since then, we have spotted the EQ C Electric Crossover on multiple occasions, the latest in April. The Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover was once again spotted waiting at a red signal ahead of its official debut in October this year at the Paris Motor Show. While the EQ C Electric Crossover first made its debut at 2016 Paris Motor Show, it was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

The soy shots of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover suggest that it is the same size as the GLB-Class crossover but the design is much sleeker. The front grille is not the signature one used by all Mercedes-Benz models and sports angular LED DRLs. Moreover, the downward arching roof is well integrated into the rear glass to give a smooth shape to the rear end of the electric crossover.

(Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover is based on the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture platform)

Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover is based on the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture platform, which is specifically for the future electric vehicles. To be manufactured at the company's new EQC in Bremen, the Mercedes-Benz promises the EQ C Electric Crossover to be able to generate a total of 402 bhp from its two electric motors. Expected torque is 700 NM from the 70-kilowatt-hour battery system, which claims to travel around 500kms. The company also claims that the EQ C Electric Crossover can do 0-100kmph in less than 5 seconds.

(The downward arching roof is well integrated into the rear glass to give a smooth shape to the rear end of the electric crossover)

Once launched in 2019, the Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric Crossover will take on the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron Quattro, BMW iX3 and also the Tesla Model Y.

