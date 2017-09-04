Mercedes-Benz EQ A Concept Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

It was at the 2016 Paris Motor Show that Mercedes-Benz showcased the Generation EQ concept, which was, to put it in mild terms, its all-electric range of cars that is all set to hit the markets by 2020. Now, Mercedes-Benz, had filed the ‘EQ’ moniker in the U.K. back in 2016 and then we got a glimpse of what was to come at the Paris Motor Show. Now, though , at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz will show off a range of fully electric concept vehicles wearing its new EQ moniker. However, it has teased the new Mercedes EQ A concept, which previews a small electric hatchback slotted just underneath the larger EQ.
Mercedes-Benz, is not letting on any details about the car but all it’s saying that the EQA is a ‘small electric vehicle’ and from the looks of it, it seems to be a hatchback. But from what we can see of the teaser, the EQ A looks closer to the production than the SUV concept that was showcased at the Paris Motor Show. The headlights, grille, and diffuser all look like something you might find on a production car, apart from the string of LED lights on the grille.
The EQ A Concept will be showcased along with a slightly larger, EQ concept on stage in Frankfurt, and it’s likely that both will share a similar design and even platform, but Mercedes-Benz, is not letting on any details with regards to this but from what we saw of the EQ SUV concept, we can expect two electric motors installed on both axles and a range of close to 500 kilometres. While we wait to find out the exact power figures for each car. we know for a fact that these cars will enter production in the next few years.
