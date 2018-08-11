Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon Gets An Upgrade From G-Power, Does 800 BHP

For all the high speed junkies out there who want even more power than the eight cylinders deliver, G-Power now has just the right solution. The specialists from Aresing in Upper Bavaria are well known for using software and hardware optimizations to give a boost to the performance of vehicles whose standard models come off the line with quite a bit of power. This time, it has enabled this Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG to achieve an impressive 800 bHP and 1,000 Nm. Yes, we read it right. Compared to the standard series models, this means adding a juicy 215 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

(Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon)

Also Read: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63S 4Matic+ Review

One of the factors responsible for this is the G-POWER Performance Software V1, which is available during the anniversary year of 2018 at a reduced price of 2,437 euros ( ₹ 1.92 lakh) for the 35th Anniversary Edition. When developing this software, G-POWER paid attention to keeping it perfectly compatible with the engine, of course, so as not to put too much strain on the engine. What is more, all protection and diagnostic functions have been retained. A top speed increase has also been added to the V1 performance software. So you save 35 per cent off the normal price in both cases. The optimization lets the E 63 station wagon reach 100kmph in only 3.1 seconds. The top speed can even outstrip 340kmph, which can easily put any elite super sports cars to shame.

(Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon)

The software optimizations are combined with several adjustments to the engine hardware, thanks to the extensive modifications of the two turbochargers that have now been made more powerful by using aerodynamically optimized turbine wheels and CNC machined housings. To these are added a stainless steel exhaust system connected to the power train with downpipes that are also stainless steel.

(Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon)

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched In India

And finally, the G-Power E 63 S AMG also demonstrates that it is not merely your commonplace AMG. This is due primarily to the new set of wheels. The wheels spinning under the fenders are own-brand Hurricane RR wheels. These 20-inch forged wheels with five classic double spokes sport high-performance 245/30 ZR20 and 285/25 ZR20 tires.

