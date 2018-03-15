Mercedes-Benz Could BE Developing An Entry Level 7 Seater

Mercedes-Benz has hinted that they could be working on an entry level model which will have seven seats. In the last few years, Mercedes-Benz has been plugging the gap in every single available market in the luxury automobile segment and an entry level 7 seater MPV or SUV is certainly still an open ballgame with no competition. The seven seater could also be a successor to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class or could be made on the same body style as the practical, yet slightly boring B-Class. The Mercedes seven seater will in fact be made on the MFA platform, which also underpins the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Mercedes-Benz CLA and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

(Mercedes Benz B-Class Test Mule)

The Mercedes-Benz 7 seater will also take on the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, the only real entry level offering that gets a seven seat option. The Mercedes-Benz 7 seater will be sold alongside the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and the new CLA. To add to the lineup of cars, especially for a more localised market, the luxury German automaker will also be making a long wheelbase Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, which will be sold specifically in countries like China or even India.

(Mercedes Benz B Class Test Mule)

While a five seater SUV is usually the preferred car of choice for an increasing number of people, the family oriented and fleet buyer does still prefer a seven seater vehicle. And then of course, there is the United States market that still loves their seven seater minivans in different shapes and sizes. The popularity of the likes of the Chrysler Pacifica for example is proof of the pudding and Mercedes-Benz might actually try and brake into that market in order to tap a yet untapped cross section of buyers. And how much fun would your kids and dogs have in an AMG!

