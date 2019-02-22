Mercedes-Benz Commences Production Of The 2020 CLA Coupe In Hungary

The new CLA Coupe is likely to enter the European markets by May 2019

Mercedes-Benz's Hungarian plant in Kecskemet has kick started production of the CLA Coupe. The CLA Coupe was launched in 2013 and now the second generation of the car will also be exclusively manufactured in Kecskemet. In 2018 four models of the new compact car family left the lines in five locations on three continents within a record time: the A-Class hatchback in Rastatt, Kecskemet (Hungary) and Uusikaupunki (Finland), the A-Class Sedan in Aguascalientes (Mexico), the A-Class L Sedan (long wheelbase) in Peking (China) and the new B-Class in Rastatt.

The new CLA is designed to appeal to younger buyer groups. The CLA Coupe was the first Mercedes-Benz model ever to celebrate its world premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas and we'll see it at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as well.

Since 2018 the model range of the Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant includes the CLA and the CLA Shooting Brake as well as the A-Class.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Divisional Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain said, "The ramp-up of the new CLA Coupé once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our international production network for the compact models of Mercedes-Benz Cars. The success story of the preceding model was already closely associated with the Kecskemet plant. We are now writing the next chapter in this story."

In continuing the production of the new CLA Coupe, the plant is retaining its attractive model range while strengthening its role in the production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The new CLA Coupe and the CLA Edition 1 will enter the market in May 2019.

Extensive preparatory measures were made at the plant for the ramp-up cascade of the compact cars. A new bodyshop equipped with numerous innovations was built. For example, modular production for the new model series takes place in so-called flex-bays. Within a very short time, these modular, exchangeable production stations allow changes of the model produced.

The first generation of the CLA was already seen as a design icon. The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe follows its example, combining an emotional, dynamic design idiom with numerous technological innovations.

