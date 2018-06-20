Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe To Come With Multiple Engine Options

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class range is coming to India this fiscal year and the carmaker will also be offering the Coupe version this time around. Now, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will be offering the 2018 C-Class Coupe in India in multiple engine options, namely - the C 300, AMG C 43, and possibly the AMG C 63 as well. Now, it's not clear whether Mercedes-Benz India will launch the entire range together or separately, but we believe it will be the latter. While we are still awaiting an official confirmation, as of now the new C-Class range is expected to start arriving in India from the end of this year, around October or November.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 46.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Starting with the Mercedes-Benz C 300, the variant is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a part of the modular family of engines that were introduced with the CLS. The engine makes about 252 bhp, 14 bhp more than before, and about 370 Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, on the other hand, is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that now delivers 385 bhp, about 23 bhp more than before. The AMG-tuned motor offers a peak torque of 520 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The motor is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and is assisted by a rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine

As for the top-spec AMG C 63 Coupe, the car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine which is available in two power options - 469 bhp and 503 bhp, while mated to the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe comes with an electronically limited top speed of 290 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz first showcased the new C-Class Coupe early this year at the New York Auto Show 2018, alongside the 2018 C-Class Cabriolet, which is also coming to India this year. Visually, the new C-Class Coupe comes with sharper design and styling with reworked front and rear sections, enhanced interior with a digital cockpit, and of course the new and more powerful engine options.

