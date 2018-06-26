Mercedes-Benz Building New Engine Plant In Poland

Mercedes-Benz has nearly completed construction work on its high-tech engine plant in Jawor, Poland and the basic structure of the new engine factory is in place. The factory will produce four cylinder diesel and petrol engines for hybrid as well as conventional vehicles and will supply plants of Mercedes-Benz Cars around the globe. The different engine variants will be produced alongside the corresponding crankcases on highly flexible lines enabling quick reactions to market demand. The engines produced in Jawor will combine modern engine technology and partial electrification using 48 volt technology.

Also Read: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift To Launch In India This Year

Advertisement

"As a so called 'greenfield' project, the new engine plant in Jawor offers an excellent opportunity to establish an integrated production concept on a newly built site. Jawor will be our benchmark regarding green high-tech production. It is of course a challenge to transfer the same measures into existing, historically grown factories in our powertrain production network, but it is our aim to implement as many as possible, using Jawor to test feasibility," stated Frank Deiss.

"In our CO2-neutral plant in Jawor, we will build highly efficient engines for our hybrid vehicles and conventionally powered passenger cars. The construction of this plant is an investment in the future and an important milestone on our way to the mobility of the future. This is a strong sign of our commitment to the location and to German-Polish friendship", said Markus Schafer.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe To Come With Multiple Engine Options

With this plant, the company is increasing capacities within the global production network of Mercedes-Benz. The Jawor factory will employ over 1.000 people when starting production by the end of 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.