New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes Benz, Bosch Begin Testing Driverless S-Class In San Jose

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch are working on a self-driving car test platform that will ferry people between San Jose, California's West side and downtown core along San Carlos Street and Stevens Creek Boulevard.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
A select group of users will be able to book their rides using a special app by Daimler Mobility

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz and engineering giant Bosch's partnership will see trials of the driverless S-Class in the streets of San Jose.

As Cnet reports, the two companies are working on a self-driving car test platform that will ferry people between San Jose, California's West side and downtown core along San Carlos Street and Stevens Creek Boulevard.

0 Comments

The catch here is that the companies are not planning on making these trial cars available to all public. A select group of users will be able to book their rides using a special app by Daimler Mobility.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.77 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 37.67 - 43.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 62.49 - 68.39 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.04 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 Lakh - 1.3 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 33.12 - 34.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 86.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 79.48 - 92.5 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 35.77 - 37.25 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Across Range By Rs. 2000 From January 2020
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Across Range By Rs. 2000 From January 2020
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities