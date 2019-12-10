Mercedes Benz, Bosch Begin Testing Driverless S-Class In San Jose

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz and engineering giant Bosch's partnership will see trials of the driverless S-Class in the streets of San Jose.
As Cnet reports, the two companies are working on a self-driving car test platform that will ferry people between San Jose, California's West side and downtown core along San Carlos Street and Stevens Creek Boulevard.
0 Comments
The catch here is that the companies are not planning on making these trial cars available to all public. A select group of users will be able to book their rides using a special app by Daimler Mobility.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.