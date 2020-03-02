New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz Announces 3 New Plug-In Hybrids

The CLA and The GLA are the most affordable product offerings from Mercedes-Benz and the plug-in hybrid variants will help Mercedes penetrate into a segment withelectrified offerings from the company.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce 3 new plug-in hybrids to the global market in March 2020. The company teased all three cars on its social media handle and the plug-in hybrid variants will be seen in the GLA, CLA sedan and finally on the CLA shooting brake. All three cars are based on the same platform and come with the same engine options too. This is Mercedes' way of telling the world that affordable plug-in hybrids are on their way.

The CLA and The GLA are the most affordable product offerings from Mercedes-Benz and the plug-in hybrid variants will help Mercedes penetrate into a segment with electrified offerings from the company. Making affordable plug-in hybrids will certainly push the company's agenda of introducing more electrified models to its portfolio. One key aspect of the sustainable business strategy of Daimler AG is electric mobility. With its 'Ambition 2039' initiative, Mercedes-Benz is working towards being able to offer a CO2 neutral new car fleet in 19 years' time.

All the three cars will get the third-generation hybrid powertrain from Mercedes-Benz and the company is gearing up to bring more plug-in hybrids to international markets. Yes, India too falls into this spectrum and we'll see more electric hybrids from the company in the market very soon.

