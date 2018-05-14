Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Roadster Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has had quite a fruitful year with more than half a dozen updated and new products such as the AMG CLS53, AMG E53 Coupe, AMG E53 Convertible Hybrids, AMG G63, AMG C43 4Matic Facelift, AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, AMG C 63 S Coupe and the AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1. Now, the company has revealed yet another product with the AMG power, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Roadster. With the new AMG GT S Roadster, the company is extending its AMG portfolio as the new sportscar comes with lightweight aluminum spaceframe, a V8 bi-turbo engine, a 7-speed DCT, a rear-axle locking differential and a sport suspension with aluminum double wishbone axles. The new AMG GT S Roadster is positioned between the AMG GT Roadster and the even more powerful AMG GT C Roadster.

(The front apron in jet wing design compliments the width of the car as it sit flat on the road)

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 Revealed

Visually, the new AMG GT S Roadster gets the signature AMG radiator grille to the long bonnet and the muscular tail end. The flat front section and the forward-sloping radiator grille makes the Roadster appear hugging the road. The front apron in jet wing design compliments the width of the car as it sit flat on the road. The large outer air inlets provides with the supply of added cooling air to the engine. The LED High Performance headlamps offer more safety at night as they illuminate the road more effectively than conventional headlamps.

(The dashboard runs across the cabin)

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG G63 Will Be Launched In India By Late 2018

In profile, the arched roof line of the new AMG GT S Roadster and the frameless doors is an eye-catching feature. The surfaces and lines of the side wall flow into the tail end with a tapered effect. The long bonnet with its pronounced power-domes, the greenhouse which has been moved far back, the large wheels and broad tail end also contribute to the distinctive looks. As standard the AMG GT S Roadster is shod with mixed tyres on 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.

(Under the hood is the AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out 522bhp of max power)

Also Read: Next Mercedes-AMG C63 To Get Hybrid Powertrain, AMG Boss Confirms

The interior of the AMG GT S Roadster is as exquisite as the exterior. The dashboard runs across the cabin, while the high belt-lines, concave door panelling, rising centre console and the low seating position combines to give the perfect sportscar feel to the driver. It also gets sports seats in black Artico man-made leather/Dinamica micro-fibre comes as standard, Performance steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spotted; It's Expected To Make Over 400 Horsepower

Under the hood is the AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out 522bhp of max power and 670 Nm of peak torque. A sprint from standstill to 100kmph is cleared in 3.8 seconds. The dynamic power delivery continues right up to the top speed of 308kmph.

(The sale of the new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is currently underway)

The sale of the new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is currently underway while the market launch is slated for in July 2018. While the company has not revealed its plan for an India launch, we do hope Mercedes-AMG adds the new AMG GT S Roadster to its Indian portfolio as it will only add more fire-power to its portfolio.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.