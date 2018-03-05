Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Spotted Testing; Will Debut Later This Year

Mercedes-Benz's upcoming entry-level model - the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan was recently spotted testing again, still draped in heavy camouflage. At the moment, the prototype model does not seem to get any visual change compared to the previous spy images. However, we are sure that most of the visual cues will be identical to the new-gen A-Class hatchback, which has already made its global debut. Right now, it looks like Mercedes is still working on perfecting the sedan before it's finally ready to introduce it later this year.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will share its styling cues with the A-Class hatchback

Judging by the latest spy images and the silhouette of the car it's clear that the car will look like a small version of the CLS sedan coupe, while the styling bits will be identical to the A-Class hatchback. Visually, the car will come with a black mesh grille horizontally divided by a single slat and the three-pointed star logo at the centre. The bumper design is also well-hidden but we can see that it will house a wide central air dam and large air intakes on either side. The car also gets a stylish set of multi-spoke alloy wheels, which we believe might get carried over to the production model. At the rear, the car appears to get a sleeker pair of LED taillamps and judging by the boot lid, the new A-Class will come with a larger boot opening than the CLA.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will get a smart rear with boot-mounted stop lamp

The cabin will also look identical to the A-Class' cabin with a well-equipped dashboard with rotor-like air-con vents, new steering wheel and the brand new Mercedes-Benz user interface 'MBUX'. The new user interface also brings in a whole new voice command and navigation system along with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging areas for your smartphone.

Engine details are still unknown, but it is likely that the A-Class sedan will also share its powertrain options with the A-Class hatchback. Additionally, the car will also get the new turbocharged 1.3-liter petrol engine developed by Renault and Mercedes, which is available in three power configurations - 157 bhp, 138 bhp and 113 bhp. All the engines will get a 9-Speed DCT gearbox, with reports of a 6-Speed manual transmission as well.

In the US, which does not get the new-gen hatchback model, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will serve as the entry point into the Mercedes family. However, in other global markets, including India, the A-Class sedan will sit above the A-Class hatchback.

Image Courtesy: WalkoArt Video

