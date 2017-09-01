Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Spied

It was at the Auto Shanghai that Mercedes-Benz previewed the Concept A sedan which was intended to be a sub-CLA model. The body style was that of a more conventional sedan without the swoopy roofline and yes it grabbed its fair share of attention. In fact, here in India, we can't wait to hear from the manufacturer that the production version is going to be made available here. But well, it will take its time. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz continues to test the A-Class sedan and the spy shots here show how close it is to production. From what we can see, it's the typical sedan shape with a higher roof that should translate into more headroom for rear passengers and probably more leg space too than the CLA.

With the Concept A, Mercedes-Benz took the cautious route to building a sedan which is why you see short overhangs at the front and rear combined with the large wheel arches which accommodate 20-inch wheels, all of which are visually appealing. But from what we can see on this prototype model, the front of the car will likely be virtually the same as the hatchback's and that's a tad disappointing. But it's post the B-Pillar that the car starts taking shape.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan comes with proper proportions and 20-inch alloys

The longer bottom of the compact car appears to be hosting a brake light on the trunk lid. The tail lights are not entirely disguised and this gives us the opportunity to have a look at the graphics similar to those of the concept. While it's distinctly different from the CLA in terms of design, the reduced lines and surfaces clearly announce a new era in terms of design. Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG said, "Our Concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over. It is the next milestone of 'Sensual Purity' and has the potential to introduce a new design era."

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will be very different from the CLA

There is no mention of what powers the Concept A sedan but it's likely that the powertrain that the CLA currently boasts of will make its way under the bonnet of this one. In India we currently get the 2-litre, 4 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine good enough for 181 bhp and the 2143cc, 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 134 bhp. A new Mercedes A-Class sedan is expected to arrive later in 2018 globally and we expect it to hit the Indian market later in the same year. We won't be surprised if the company decides to bring it to the 2018 Auto Expo to build some interest in the car before it's launched.

Image Source: Motor1

