Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has revealed ahead of the car official debut which is slated for April 25, at the Auto China 2018 a.k.a. Beijing Motor Show. The leaked image appears to be of a promotional hoarding for the new A-Class sedan in China, which is one of the key markets for the car. The image of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan on the hoarding says that the car will be called the 'A-Class L Sport Sedan' the L being a possibly an indication to the long-wheelbase, which confirms some of the earlier reports. However, we believe that the long-wheelbase model will be specific to the Chinese market only, whereas other global markets like Europe and US will get the standard wheelbase model.

Visually, the new A-Class sedan shows a striking resemblance to the new-gen A-Class hatchback, especially the entire front portion. Up front, the car comes with the same diamond-studded grille design and the sharp-looking LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED daytime running lamps. In fact, the car gets the same front bumper as well with the large air intakes with black twin partition blades and a wide central air dam. The rest of the car however, comes with coupe-sedan-like look, more like a downsized version of the new Mercedes-Benz CLS. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class also comes with a set of sporty twin-5-spoke alloy wheels, new sleeker ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights, a bold waistline, blackened B-pillar, and a sloping roofline.

We do not get to see the rear portion of the car in this leaked image, but, judging by the several spy images we have seen so far, the car appears to get a sleeker pair of LED taillamps and judging by the boot lid, the new A-Class will come with a larger boot opening than the CLA. The cabin will also look identical to the A-Class' cabin with a well-equipped dashboard with rotor-like air-con vents, new steering wheel and the brand new Mercedes-Benz user interface 'MBUX'. The new user interface also brings in a whole new voice command and navigation system along with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging areas for your smartphone.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will most likely get the same engine as the A-Class hatch, which is the new turbocharged 1.3-liter petrol engine that is capable of three power configurations. All engines will get a 9-Speed DCT gearbox and also a 6-Speed manual transmission. However, these details can only be confirmed once the car is officially unveiled. Initially, the A-Class sedan will be launched only in China, while other markets are likely to get it at a later stage. In China, the car will rival the likes of BMW 1 Series Sedan and Audi A3 Sedan.

Image Courtesy: Autohome/China

