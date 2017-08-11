Mercedes-AMT GT R Sets New Lap Record At Buddh International Circuit

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the flagship supercar from Mercedes-Benz and will be launched in India on August 21. The supercar is a mid-front engine two seater that has been given the nickname 'Beast Of The Green Hell' as it was tuned and perfected at the legendary Nurburgring. Having set the rear wheel drive lap record at the Nurburgring clocking 7:09.10, the GT R has now shattered the lap record at the Buddh international circuit. The supercar has clocked a time of 2:09.853 making it the fastest street legal car to ever lap the Buddh International Circuit. By comparison, the previous lap record for the BIC was help by the Audi R8 V10 Plus at 2:12.711.



(Mercedes-AMG GT R Breaks BIC Lap Record)

The record test was officially held by the FMSCI which is the representative of the FIA in India. Behind the wheel was AMG race car driver Christian Hohenadel who piloted the 577 bhp AMG GT R to the record. The Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by a 4-litre twin turbo V8 engine that makes 700Nm and sends power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. The Mercedes-AMG GT R also gets active aero and rear wheel steering along with a massive fixed rear wing that increases the downforce as compared to its slightly less powerful Mercedes-AMG GT S that is already available in India. The Mercedes-AMG GT R also features a wider rear end with a beefier axle and larger tyres and a special race-spec centre exit exhaust system.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R will be launched in India on August 21 and will go up against the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan Performance. Globally, the GT R also goes up against the likes of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS that has already been completely sold out. The Mercedes-AMG GT R, when launched will also be joined by yet another version of the AMG GT in India - the AMG GT convertible. The AMG GT Convertible/Roadster will also feature the same 4-litre V8 engine but will feature slightly less aggressive styling and less power as compared to the GT R.

