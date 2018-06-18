Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out its fourth launch of 2018 and it's none other than a powerhouse - the AMG S63 Coupe. The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is priced at ₹ 2.55 crore (ex-showroom India) and will be available to buy from today. The company has already launched the S-Class facelift earlier this year and had back then said that there's a lot more coming in the months to follow. The AMG S63 Coupe is a valuable addition to the company's growing portfolio of performance cars in India. It's sexy and luxurious and of course with that price tag, it's pretty exclusive too!

(The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe will come to India as a CBU) (The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe will come to India as a CBU)

To begin with India only gets the Coupe version of the car. The international markets see the Cabriolet version too, but that'll probably come later. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets a panamericana radiator grille up font with the V-shaped cooling air intake. It follows the lines of the headlamp housings and is subdivided by chromed, vertical struts making it every inch spectacular to look at. Then there's the three-dimensional front splitter with its aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edge reduces uplift at the front axle. The rear end of the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and the redesigned, model-specific twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system.

(Unfortunately, India will only get the coupe variant and not the AMG S 63 Cabriolet) (Unfortunately, India will only get the coupe variant and not the AMG S 63 Cabriolet) The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe gets 20-inch forged light-alloy wheels, and these are standard. It might be an AMG, so you do expect some sporty bits and that might make you think it'll be sparse of features. Well, one tiny detail you forget is that it's the S-Class we're talking about and this one is filled to the brim with features. The AMG S63 Coupe gets AMG sports seats in the front and the rear. There's also the AMG Performance sports steering wheel with 12 o'clock marking, the dashboard, the beltline, the centre door panels, the armrests, the centre console front and rear and the floor mats.

(The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 bhp and 900 Nm) (The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 bhp and 900 Nm)

Replacing a twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 is the new engine which is an AMG 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo which is capable of 612 bhp and a mammoth 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission. And it's quick too. The AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

The model will come to India via the CBU route and will sell in limited numbers of course. But it'll be an exclusive club you'll belong to if you own one; that's for sure.

