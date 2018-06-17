Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe: Price Expectation

Mercedes- Benz India is all set to launch the AMG S 63 Coupe here on June 18, 2018. The company continues its assault on the Indian market and this will be its fourth launch in 2018. It's interesting to see how the company has managed to keep the normal customers as also the enthusiasts involved in its line-up for the country. The AMG S 63 Coupe adds to the growing products of performance vehicles in the country and there's no doubt that it is just as sexy to look at, fun to drive and filled to the brim with luxury.

(Hallmark features of the AMG S-Class models are the large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard on the AMG S 63 Coupe)

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets a new-design front end that is dominated by the panamericana radiator grille, the AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class also gets an AMG powered S 63 Cabriolet version, but that will not be launched just yet but we expect that to come to us at a later stage.

The Panamericana radiator grille up font with the V-shaped cooling air intake on the AMG S 63 Coupe looks spectacular. It follows the lines of the headlamp housings and is subdivided by chromed, vertical struts. The three-dimensional front splitter with its aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edge reduces uplift at the front axle.

(Inside is a world of luxury as it gets AMG sport seats with memory function and seat heating)

Hallmark features of the AMG S-Class models are the large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard on the AMG S 63 Coupe. The rear end of the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and the redesigned, model-specific twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system.

Inside is a world of luxury as it gets AMG sport seats with memory function and seat heating. You also get the Nappa leather and AMG badges on the front and rear seat backrests.

It also features yellow accents on the AMG sports seats in the front and on the rear seats, the AMG Performance sports steering wheel with 12 o'clock marking, the dashboard, the beltline, the centre door panels, the armrests, the centre console front and rear and the floor mats.

(The rear end of the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert)

Under the hood, the AMG S 63 Coupe gets the AMG 4.0-litre V-8 Bi-turbo engine which is capable of 612bhp of max power and a mammoth 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission. And it's quick too. The AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

The model will come to India via the CBU route and we expect prices to be around ₹ 2.5 to ₹ 3 crores. Of course it'll sell in limited numbers in India too but the fact remains that the company sees potential in India to bring this car here in the first place and that's a big thumbs up as far as demand for luxury cars in the country is concerned.

